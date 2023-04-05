Fabrizio Romano reveals huge transfer offer for Lionel Messi and hints at chances of Barcelona return

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Lionel Messi’s transfer situation as Al-Hilal make a huge bid for him and Barcelona also look to be in the frame to re-sign him this summer.

The Argentina international is nearing the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, and it seems he’s now looking less convinced by the Ligue 1 giants’ project as he weighs up his options for next season.

It seems Romano is convinced Messi wants to stay in Europe for a bit longer, so despite the big numbers being offered to the 35-year-old by the Saudi Arabian club, it could be that his former side Barca will have the edge in the race for his signature.

“There is a new bid on the table for Lionel Messi. After a lot of speculation, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have now made a bid to Messi,” Romano said on YouTube, as quoted in the Daily Briefing.

“The player’s father Jorge Messi is taking care of things on the player’s side, and it’s a huge offer he’s being presented with – more than €400m per year.”

He added: “We know Messi is currently close to becoming a free agent this summer, but he has a proposal to stay at Paris Saint-Germain. Now he also has this proposal on the table from Al-Hilal, but his priority as I understand it is to remain in Europe. He feels he can still be competitive in European football for a bit longer after a fantastic World Cup and a strong season with PSG. He wants at least a year and a half more in Europe.

“We also can’t forget Barcelona – European football is the priority for Messi, and Xavi is pushing, calling and calling Messi and insisting a lot, but we are still waiting for Barca to make an official bid, and Financial Fair Play will be crucial here. They still have to understand how much they can offer to Messi, and the relationship with Joan Laporta will be important as well.

“The situation is open, the race is open for Messi’s future. We will keep following this incredible story in the next weeks and months.”

Messi remains a legendary figure at the Nou Camp despite his surprise exit almost two years ago, and he’d surely be warmly welcomed back to the club by all the fans and his old teammates.