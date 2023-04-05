Tottenham are said to be interested in a move for RB Salzburg’s Noah Okafor despite the problems that surround the club.

Spurs currently find themselves without a manager or a director of football after Antonio Conte’s departure and Fabio Paratici stepping back from club duties after being involved in Juventus’ accounting scandal, but Salzburger Nachrichten (via HITC) say that the club are still interested in a move for Okafor, with their interest dating back to March.

The Swiss international has one year left on his contract with Salzburg, for whom he has scored 34 times in 108 games, with ten of those goals coming this season.

Spurs’ desire for Okafor makes sense, with Lucas Moura set to depart the club at the end of the season, leaving the club with Heung-Min Son and Arnaut Danjuma as their only wingers, and with it unclear whether or not Dejan Kulusevski will return to the club on a permanent basis next season, 22-year old Okafor could be a good alternative option if the Swede does not extend his stay in London.

Arsenal were said to be interested in Okafor in March, so Spurs will need to make sure their arch-rivals do not get their hands on their target if they want to challenge for honours with the likes of the Gunners going forward.