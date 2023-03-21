Arsenal keen on in-demand RB Salzburg forward

Arsenal are the latest team to show interest in RB Salzburg player Noah Okafor as Mikel Arteta sets his sights on targets ahead of the summer.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who say that Salzburg are bracing them for interest from England for Okafor and Arsenal are the latest team to say they are keen.

This season, Okafor has 10 goals and five assists in all competitions for the Austrian outfit this season, which includes three Champions League group stage goals.

The 22-year old Swiss international is under contract with Salzburg until 2024, so the club may have to cash in on him this summer in order to avoid losing him for free next year.

Okafor is also said to have swapped agents recently according to Calciomercato, which hints at the fact he may well be on the move at the end of this season.

Okafor sends Dinamo Zagreb keeper Dominik Livakovic the wrong way from the spot in the Champions League group stage

Primarily a striker, Okafor is also able to play on either wing, a versatile side to his game that Arsenal boss Arteta would no doubt be interested in.

Calciomercato also say in the agent-related article that both AC and Inter Milan have their eyes on Okafor, so expect a bidding war for the forward in the upcoming transfer window.

  1. Rubbish!!! I’d rather we keep reiss nelson,he’s obviously lnterested in the project and has indicated verbally and action wise.

