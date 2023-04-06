Chelsea are reportedly keen on a move for the Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos.

The 21-year-old Portuguese international has been linked with a move to Manchester United as well and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can secure his services in the coming months.

The Blues are in desperate need of attacking reinforcement and the need to bring in someone who can find the back of the net consistently. Ramos has proven this quality with club and country in recent months. The highly talented striker scored a memorable hat-trick during the recently concluded World Cup and he has 25 goals across all competitions for Benfica this season. He has 10 assists to his name as well.

The player has a release clause of around £105 million in his contract and it will be interesting to see if Benfica are prepared to sell him for a more reasonable fee. The report from Football Insider claims that the player could be signed for £70 million.

Chelsea recently smashed the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica and the Blues will be hoping to use their existing relationship with the club and negotiate a reasonable transfer fee for Ramos.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League is likely to be an attractive option for the talented young striker, and he will be looking to test himself at a higher level.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal for the player.

The attacker shares the same agent as that of Chelsea attacker Joao Felix, and the Blues will hope that their relationship with the player’s agent will help get the deal across the line.