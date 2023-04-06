Real Madrid star linked with surprise move to Leeds but it hinges on one condition

Leeds United are said to be interested in Real Madrid star Mariano Diaz but a potential deal hinges on one condition.

The striker’s contract with the La Liga giants expires in the summer and as the 29-year-old is not a key star he will not receive a new deal, reports Fichajes.

The Madrid star’s agents are already looking for a new club and Leeds are said to be one of three clubs interested.

Diaz has played just 51 minutes this season and a move to the Premier League relies on one condition.

Leeds will only move for the striker if Patrick Bamford leaves the club as Diaz will likely only be a backup should the Yorkshire club sign an even bigger name to lead their line next season.