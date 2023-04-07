Video: “This is like a drug” – David Moyes isn’t giving up his position at West Ham without a fight

The pressure is really beginning to build for David Moyes after a 5-1 loss to Newcastle really put West Ham back in the relegation mire, but the Scot clearly isn’t going to budge from his position without a fight.
According to The Guardian (subscription required), David Sullivan is likely to be tempted into an interim change if the Hammers lose at Fulham on Saturday.
During his pre-match press conference for that match Moyes was asked, given the stresses and strains of being in a relegation dog-fight, if he really needed the hassle.
His response, which is unlikely to pacify West Ham’s supporters, was emphatic.
?? "I need it. This is like a drug."
