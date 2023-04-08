Newcastle leading the race to sign 30-year-old PL attacker on a free deal

With Champions League aspirations still alive, Newcastle United will almost certainly need to build with a European campaign in mind next season, and to that end, a 30-year-old striker is being targeted on a free transfer.

That may appear odd given the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) enormous wealth – $607.4 billion according to Argaam – but if an experienced Premier League exponent comes on the market at no cost, why shouldn’t the Magpies be interested.

According to the Daily Star, Crystal Palace striker, Wilfried Zaha, will listen to offers this summer, and the outlet has the Magpies and West Ham as the front runners for his signature.

Though they suggest staying in London is what may give the Hammers the trump card, if Zaha has any aspirations of continuing to be a top-level striker, then St. James’ Park can be his only realistic destination.

West Ham are still not out of the relegation dog-fight despite a 1-0 win at Fulham on Saturday, but even if they do manage to survive, it’s debatable they’d be able to compete with Newcastle for Zaha’s signature.

If the Magpies can offer Champions League football on top of a better salary, it really should be a no brainer for the player.

Were he even to consider an offer from David Moyes, assuming that the Scot is still in charge at the London Stadium, it would say an awful lot about Zaha’s personality and drive – and that isn’t the type of player that Newcastle need going forward.