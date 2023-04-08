(Video) Pundit says England international is ‘carrying’ Man City

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara believes Jack Grealish is Manchester City’s most important player.

In action for the Citizens on Saturday afternoon during their Premier League game against relegation-threatened Southampton, Grealish, 27, enjoyed yet another fine game.

Even though Manchester City thumped the Saints 4-1 in a match that included a brilliant overhead kick from top goalscorer Erling Haaland, O’Hara thinks Grealish’s performance went somewhat under the radar.

The English winger netted himself and provided an assist, but it was his work rate that drew the praise of TalkSPORT’s O’Hara.

Speaking live on air about Manchester City’s talented number 10, the ex-Spurs midfielder said: “Let me tell you now, Jack Grealish, watching him play, he’s carrying this side right now.

“Haaland will get the plaudits, [Kevin] De Bruyne might get the assists, but watching Jack Grealish play, he’s everywhere!”