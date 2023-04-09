Frank McAvennie is of the opinion that Gianluca Scamacca could depart West Ham at the end of the season if David Moyes doesn’t give him more opportunities.

Scamacca has not featured in a West Ham matchday squad since March 12th and has not been on the pitch for the Hammers since January 14th, which has led to rumours that he will search for an exit this summer.

The Italian was signed by West Ham in July for £35.5million from Sassuolo but had scored just eight times in 28 appearances and McAvennie has urged Moyes to start playing him or he’ll want out.

“Get him in the team,” he told West Ham Zone.

“If he can’t get in the team after performances like the one vs Newcastle then he’s not in the manager’s plans so he’s going to want to leave. He’ll want to go.

“There is the potential there for him to be a really good player and I think if he leaves it’ll be a shame because with a run of games he’d be a really good player if you get the ball into him and play the right way.“

The 24-year old has been touted for a move back to Serie A with Juventus and AC Milan interested, so if he doesn’t see any game time between now and the end of the season, don’t be surprised to see him head back to his homeland.