Leeds United defender Luke Ayling has come in for some criticism after his side were defeated 5-1 at Elland Road by Crystal Palace this afternoon.

Leeds went 1-0 up in the match through Patrick Bamford but Roy Hodgson’s reinvigorated Eagles went in at the break 2-1 in front, with his side scoring a further three goals in the second half to win convincingly and after the game, Ayling was brutally hammered for his performance.

TacticalManager took to Twitter to give his opinion on the 31-year old, saying: “Ayling is not a Premier League player, it’s truly remarkable the number of times this guy fails Leeds.”

The stats from the match (via FootballFanCast) don’t paint a pretty picture for the defender either.

Ayling was dribbled past six times and lost the ball 31 times, both of those stats the worst of any defender on the pitch. Via Sofascore, he was the worst of the 22 players on the pitch with a 5.3 rating, so his starting place could certainly be in danger for Leeds’ next match on 17th April against Liverpool.