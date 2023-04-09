Liverpool, Chelsea intensify their pursuit of 24-year-old South American star

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the most reliable midfielders in the Premier League and he was exceptional for his country in the recently concluded World Cup as well.

Mac Allister helped Argentina win the World Cup and this performance is have caught the attention of two Premier League clubs.

A report from Relevo claims that Liverpool and Chelsea are keen on signing the world champion and they have intensified conversations in recent weeks.

The midfielder is reportedly willing to take the next step in his career and he would be willing to leave Brighton in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool or Chelsea can agree on a fee with the Seagulls in the coming months.

Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and they will need to replace players like Naby Keita at the end of the season. Keita will leave the club on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract and Liverpool will lose players like Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and James Milner on free transfers as well.

Mac Allister is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Anfield.

The 24-year-old will add creativity, flair and control in the middle of the park and he could be the ideal partner for Thiago Alcantara next season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are hoping to bring in a quality controller to partner with club record signing Enzo Fernandez. The opportunity to reunite with his compatriot at Stamford Bridge could be an attractive option for Mac Allister. The 24-year-old is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition and Brighton are likely to demand a premium.