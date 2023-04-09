Bayern Munich confirm stance on potential Harry Kane transfer

Bayern Munich’s chief financial officer has refused to rule out the club making an approach for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane but has admitted the German side may not have the finances to compete for the England international.

Kane, 29, is facing an important summer transfer window. The striker has continually been linked with a move away from London, but after signing a bumper six-year deal in 2018, the England international has found it hard to navigate a move away from London.

Set to be out of contract in just over 12 months’ time though and understandably eager to lift at least one major trophy, this summer could be Kane’s best chance to move on and chairman Daniel Levy’s last opportunity to secure a decent transfer fee for his prolific number 10.

Rumoured to be on Bayern Munich’s list and Manchester United’s top summer target as Erik Ten Hag looks to rebuild the Red Devils and bring in a world-class forward, Kane looks set to be the subject of a summer transfer saga.

And although the Red Devils’ have yet to confirm their stance on signing the Lilywhites’ captain, Bayern Munich have broken their silence.

The Bavarians’ chief financial officer Dr Michael Diederich, when questioned on if the Germans will make their move at the end of the season, as quoted by the Mirror, said: “I don’t rule anything out but can we afford such a transfer and do we want such a transfer? – We have to keep an eye on our profitability.”

During his two decades on Spurs’ books, Kane, who is also England’s all-time top goalscorer, has featured in 427 senior games, in all competitions, scoring 273 goals and providing a further 63 assists along the way.