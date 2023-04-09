When Frank Lampard was announced as an interim coach at Chelsea whilst Todd Boehly makes his mind up on a permanent appointment, the decision whilst perhaps initially surprising also made business sense.

Lampard knows the club inside out from having played his best years at Stamford Bridge before going on to manage the Blues, albeit for an ill-fated spell which was eventually brought to a premature end.

A loss at Wolves in his first game back notwithstanding, the appointment offers Boehly the time he needs to ensure that another mistake isn’t made with regards to who will be manager moving forward.

If he does well, perhaps Lampard even gets into the conversation himself, though it would be hard to compete with the credentials of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique who have both been linked to the position by The Telegraph.

In any event, it appears that it wasn’t necessarily the new Chelsea owner’s idea to go for Lampard in the first place, as The Sun have revealed a conversation with West Ham supporting actor James Corden is what sparked the move for their mutual friend.

If there’s any truth whatsoever in the report, it does beg the question as to what kind of a ship Boehly is running at Stamford Bridge.

Surely he should be taking advice from those within the game and ideally with a connection to the Blues rather than listening to someone whose tenuous link with football is his Comic Relief video with the England team whilst in character as ‘Smithy.’