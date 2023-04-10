Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano expecting Brighton to put up ‘fight’ to keep duo

Brighton and Hove Albion will ‘fight’ to keep hold of either Alexis Mac Allister or Moises Caicedo.

That’s according to to transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has explained the Seagulls’ stance on their two top midfielders amid mounting interest from several clubs, including Manchester United.

A recent report from the Telegraph detailed how Erik Ten Hag has added the Brighton duo to his summer shortlist ahead of what is expected to be another blockbuster transfer window for the Red Devils.

United aren’t the only side to be linked with the two Brighton stars though. Arsenal tried to sign Caicedo in January but were knocked back by the Seagulls, who refused to sell one of their best players mid-way through the campaign.

Mac Allister, on the other hand, is equally as wanted after the 24-year-old played a starring role in Argentina’s impressive 2022 World Cup win.

Now set for an important summer transfer window, that could see both midfielders subject to some hefty bids from rival clubs, Brighton will be bracing themselves for some tough negotiations, and according to Romano, it is unlikely the team from the south coast will part ways with both.

“Both Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo have hopes of moving to a top, top club in the summer but Brighton are always strong when it comes to negotiating for their players so they will definitely fight to keep at least one of them,” Romano said in his exclusive column.

“Even though the pair are wanted by other clubs, at this stage, I am not aware of advanced talks with any, including Manchester United.”