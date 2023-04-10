Newcastle and West Ham keen on 30-year-old Premier League attacker

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old will be a free agent in the summer and he has decided not to sign an extension with the London club.

According to reports, Newcastle United and West Ham United are keen on signing Zaha at the end of the season and the player is willing to listen to offers from them.

The 30-year-old has proven himself as a reliable Premier League attacker and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for both clubs.

Newcastle could certainly use more depth in their attack and Zaha could prove to be an upgrade on the inconsistent Allan Saint-Maximin.

As for West Ham, they have struggled to score goals this season and Zaha would be a superb acquisition.

The 30-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he would improve both teams in the final third.

It is fair to assume that Newcastle are likely to be a more attractive option for the player given the fact that they are likely to play in the Champions League next season.