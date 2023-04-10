Roy Keane urges Leeds star to be braver after his performance against Crystal Palace

Leeds United crashed to a defeat against Crystal Palace in the Premier League last time out and Roy Keane has now slammed the performance of goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has been an important first-team player for Leeds United, but his mistake allowed Crystal Palace to get back into the game and win 5-1 at Elland Road.

Leeds managed to open the scoring in the game and were the dominant side. However, the mistake from the goalkeeper allowed Crystal Palace a way back into the game.

The Eagles hit back when a freekick from Michael Olise was diverted into the net by Marc Guehi.

Meslier was slow off his line, and he could have easily intercepted the cross and prevented Guehi from scoring the goal.

His indecisiveness cost Leeds United valuable points, and Roy Keane believes that the Frenchman needs to be braver with his decision-making and movement.

Roy Keane said on Sky Sports: “The keeper should do better. The goalkeeper should be a little bit braver. He’s got to come out and dominate but that’s certainly not one of his strengths.”

Meslier is a talented young goalkeeper with a big future ahead of him. He has been linked with a number of clubs in recent months and it will be interesting to see if he can cut out these mistakes from his game and develop into a reliable Premier League shot-stopper.