“I’m sorry” – Hodgson makes Marc Guehi claim amid future captaincy claim

Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has apologised for suggesting defender Marc Guehi could become England’s future captain following the Eagles’ 5-1 win over Leeds United last weekend.

Guehi has been a revelation since he joined from Chelsea two years ago and Hodgson has been left thoroughly impressed by the 22-year-old’s maturity, as well as how he conducts himself on and off the field. Consequently, the 75-year-old recently tipped the ex-Blues defender to one day lead his country.

More Stories / Latest News
“I believe” – Liverpool star shares team’s goal for rest of the season
West Ham identify England duo as ideal Declan Rice replacements
(Photo) Haaland shows off new hairstyle ahead of UCL clash vs Bayern Munich

However, acknowledging he may have got a little ahead of himself with his post-match comments, Hodgson has since backtracked.

“I’m sorry Marc,” he said.

“I shouldn’t have given you that little pat on the back which I gave, by suggesting England captaincy!

“His maturity has impressed me. It did when he was (on loan) at Swansea and we were hoping we could sign him. Doug (Freedman) and I were watching him. He’s an intelligent player who thinks a lot about his game.”

More Stories Marc Guehi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.