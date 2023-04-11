“I’m sorry” – Hodgson makes Marc Guehi claim amid future captaincy claim

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has apologised for suggesting defender Marc Guehi could become England’s future captain following the Eagles’ 5-1 win over Leeds United last weekend.

Guehi has been a revelation since he joined from Chelsea two years ago and Hodgson has been left thoroughly impressed by the 22-year-old’s maturity, as well as how he conducts himself on and off the field. Consequently, the 75-year-old recently tipped the ex-Blues defender to one day lead his country.

However, acknowledging he may have got a little ahead of himself with his post-match comments, Hodgson has since backtracked.

“I’m sorry Marc,” he said. “I shouldn’t have given you that little pat on the back which I gave, by suggesting England captaincy!