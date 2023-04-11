Elliot Anderson made a rare and brief appearance during Newcastle United’s Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday.

After joining their youth academy back in 2010, Anderson, 20, has spent his entire career with the Magpies and was promoted to the club’s senior first team last summer.

Since then, the 20-year-old has featured in 21 matches, in all competitions, including making one start in the Premier League.

However, with Callum Wilson a vastly more experienced centre-forward and Alexander Isak being signed from Real Sociedad for a record-breaking £63m (Sky Sports) last summer, Anderson is way down in Eddie Howe’s pecking order.

Consequently, despite having three years left on his deal, according to transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, the young Whitley Bay-born hitman is facing an uncertain future.

“A decision on what to do with Elliot Anderson next season has not yet been made,” Romano said in his exclusive column.

“I’m told Eddie Howe asked the team and the club to be totally focused on qualifying for the Champions League before they make any decision – this is also why no talks are taking place for new signings yet – Newcastle will take their time.

“They are happy with Elliot’s impact and development but his future is open and undecided at the moment.”

Newcastle fans will probably be hoping to see more of Anderson this season, but knowing how close the side are to qualifying for the Champions League, the risk of introducing an inexperienced forward attacker may not be the best decision at this stage of the season.

Nevertheless though, with Anderson one of the Toon’s own having come through all of their youth ranks, a fairytale outcome for the midfielder would undoubtedly be to continue his growth at the club he has called home for the past 13 years.