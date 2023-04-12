West Ham striker Michail Antonio has waxed lyrical about the support Liverpool fans give their team, calling them “unbelievable”.

Antonio gave his words on the Footballer’s Football Podcast alongside Callum Wilson, saying Liverpool fans are one of a kind.

“It’s unbelievable. When it’s going it’s amazing.

“That’s one thing I have to say about Anfield.”

Anfield is known for its raucous atmosphere, especially before matches when the supporters sing their rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and despite the team’s struggles as they sit 8th in the Premier League and are out of all their other competitions, it must be very reassuring for the players to know that they have such strong support behind them week after week.

It’s also not often you hear of an active Premier League player praising the fans of a club in the same division as him, but it just goes to show how much respect the Anfield supporters gain from fans and players across the world.