Bayern Munich interested in 12-goal striker from league rivals to improve forward line

Bayern Munich’s hunt for a brand new number nine has led them to target Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt this summer.

Their interest in Kolo Muani has been reported by Sport1 journalist Christopher Michel (via iMiaSanMia), who says: “The Frenchman wants to join Bayern and the German champions are intensifying their efforts. Frankfurt have already started looking for a replacement and want around €100m for Kolo Muani.”

Kolo Muani has 12 goals and 12 assists in the Bundesliga this season as Frankfurt sit 7th in the table and Bayern have subsequently registered interest as they look to both upgrade and add to their current striker department of Eric Maxim-Choupo Moting and Mathys Tel.

The German giants are yet to properly replace Robert Lewandowski, with the Pole hitting 30 or more leagues goals in five of his eight seasons at the Allianz Arena, and with the way Kolo Muani is performing for Frankfurt, he could well be the man to finally take the mantle from Lewandowski.

However, if the reports of Frankfurt demanding €100million for the Frenchman are true, it will be interesting to see if Bayern cave into their rivals’ demands, the fee a lot of money for a player with just one Bundesliga season under his belt.