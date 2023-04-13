Glazers urged to sell Man United ‘without further delay’ as supporters club notes ‘great concern’ in takeover process

It’s been a tumultuous time for Manchester United both on and off the field with a potential takeover process still effectively in limbo, something that supporters are urging is resolved as soon as possible.

Erik ten Hag’s side had appeared to be doing the business against Sevilla until a late collapse saw the Andalusians take a 2-2 draw back to Spain ahead of the second leg of their Europa League quarter final.

The Glazer family, who had invited bids for ownership of the club, now appear to be delaying things even further with a suggestion of a third round of bidding.

One suspects that, if they are actually willing to sell, this would maximise their sale price but they are playing a dangerous game at this stage.

Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol noted via his official Twitter account that Sheikh Jassim, one of the major confirmed bidders for the club, will make a final offer by the end of the month.

Perhaps then how serious the Glazers are about getting out will be revealed.

In the meantime, M.U.S.T, the Manchester United Supporters Trust, have released a statement . It read:

When it was announced in November that the Glazers were undertaking a “strategic review” and inviting offers to buy the Club, MUST welcomed the news and went on to urge the majority owners to move ahead with the process with speed, so that any period of uncertainty was as short as possible. Nearly five months on, we read speculation that offers from prospective buyers remain below the Glazers valuation, and that a third round of offers will now be invited. With Erik Ten Hag having made such great progress in his first season, and with the vital summer transfer window a matter of weeks away, the news of these delays and further prolonged uncertainty are of great concern. Erik needs to know what resources he has to spend so he can make the signings the Club needs, and the whole management resources of the Club need to be focussed on supporting him in that. That cannot be the case with the future ownership so unclear. We are also unable to move forward on major investment projects – not least the stadium redevelopment as we remain in limbo. We are in dire need of new investment, which undoubtedly requires new ownership. MUST, along with United fans all around the world, are calling for this process to be concluded without further delay.

Clearly, all the while the current status quo remains, there is the very real possibility that the club doesn’t get sold at all, and the Glazer family will remain in charge of a club which clearly, and desperately, needs more investment.

Time will tell if they take heed or not.