Newcastle already appear to be planning for the future and not just the present as an Irish international teenager is set to become their latest signing.

Young players have always seemed to thrive under Eddie Howe’s stewardship and his way of playing. It’s as if they’re not constrained in any way and are allowed to express themselves to the best of their ability.

Whilst many of his squads are peppered with experienced players, the exuberance and fearlessness of youth as well as the development of younger players clearly appeals to Howe, with a press conference whilst he was Bournemouth manager highlighting the same, per Sky Sports.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that The Talk of The Toon have noted that Bohemians and Irish U19 international, Reece Byrne, will sign with the club, the outlet even picturing the 18-year-old arriving at the Magpies academy facility.

A goalkeeper by trade, Byrne is unlikely to be featuring in the Premier League anytime soon for Newcastle, but the hope will surely be that with the right coaching he can be a future custodian for the club in the English top-flight.

It’s one more player for the future of a club that have moved forward considerably since it was owned by Mike Ashley.

With purchases such as Byrne’s, it would also appear that the new owners are putting the building blocks in place for a few years time, showing that the club is now in the best hands and will remain so for some while yet.