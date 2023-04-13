Photo: Tottenham star’s horror crash causes thousands of euros worth of damage in Italy

It’s lucky that only property was damaged after Tottenham Hotspur star, Destiny Udogie, on loan at Udinese from the north London outfit, crashed his car in Italy.

According to Il Mattino, the 20-year-old was driving in the middle of the night and lost control of his car, destroying the tables outside of the White Bar, a club in via Tiberio Deciani in the centre of Udine.

Looking at the damage, it’s a wonder that no one was injured and that the player could, apparently, walk away from the devastation.

