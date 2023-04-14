Winger Jack Clarke is being targeted by Crystal Palace as a Wilfried Zaha replacement for next season according to reports.

This comes from Dean Jones of GIVEMESPORT who says that this rumour around Clarke makes sense for Palace who will likely be losing the Ivorian at the end of the campaign.

“It’s an interesting link; Crystal Palace have to look along this route now because they basically know that Zaha isn’t staying. He could be a good replacement for him.”

There are fears that Zaha may not have many games left at Palace this season after he picked up a groin injury at the start of April, with him not expected to be back until the end of the month.

As a result, Clarke could be the perfect replacement for the out-of-contract 30-year old, having scored 10 goals and notched nine assists for an impressive Sunderland side in the Championship this season.

Zaha’s shoes would be big ones to fill, with the winger making 455 appearances for the club but Clarke has all the ability to achieve his own unique success at Selhurst Park.