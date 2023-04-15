Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus at the end of the season.

According to a report from Calciomercato, the player is a target for clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United as well.

Arsenal have tried to sign the player in the past, and the Gunners are not ready to give up on him just yet.

The 23-year-old has 11 goals and four assists to his name across all competitions and the Italian outfit are prepared to cash in on him at the end of the season. Apparently, the striker will cost around €90 million and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners are prepared to pay that kind of money for him.

It is no secret that Arsenal need to add more depth to their attacking department but €90 million for a backup striker seems quite unreasonable when the side is in need of reinforcements at the back and in the midfield as well.

Vlahović has done reasonably well since his move to Juventus, but he has not been able to live up to the expectations. The Serbian international was expected to develop into one of the best strikers in the world.

A move away from Juventus could be ideal for the player right now. He could use a fresh start and a transfer to Arsenal would be the ideal next step in his career.

However, the asking price remains absurd and Juventus will have to lower their demands in order for any transfer to go through.