Manchester United are looking to bring in a goalscorer at the end of the season and they have been linked with the move for Benjamin Sesko.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United are keen on signing Victor Osimhen from Napoli, but they could look to move for Benjamin Sesko instead if a move for the Nigerian international does not work out.

The 24-year-old Napoli striker has been in splendid form this season, and he is likely to cost a premium. On the other hand, Sesko would be a cheaper alternative, and the 19-year-old has the potential to develop into a quality striker.

He is highly rated across Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. Sesko could prove to be a quality long-term investment for the Red Devils.

The striker recently signed for RB Leipzig, and he is currently on loan at Red Bull Salzburg. It will be interesting to see if the German club are willing to sell the player at the end of the season, even before he has made his debut with them.

Manchester United have been overly dependent on Marcus Rashford this season and they will have to bring in another reliable goalscorer in the summer. Sesko could be the ideal long-term partner for Rashford at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is looking to build a team for the future capable of winning major trophies and Sesko certainly has the potential to develop into a top-class striker with coaching and experience.

The 19-year-old Slovenian striker has 15 goals and three assists to his name across all competitions this season.