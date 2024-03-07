Chelsea have heavily scouted younger and cheaper alternative to Victor Osimhen transfer

Chelsea have reportedly been scouting RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as a younger and cheaper alternative to Napoli front-man Victor Osimhen, according to Simon Phillips.

The Blues could do with strengthening up front this summer, with Nicolas Jackson looking pretty unconvincing in his first season at Stamford Bridge, while Armando Broja also didn’t make much of an impact before being sent out on loan to Fulham in January.

Sesko, meanwhile, has established himself as one of the finest young talents in Europe, so could be a smart option for Chelsea to continue investing in the future whilst also providing them with someone who can add more of a goal threat to their side straight away,

Of course, most fans will probably want the more proven and experienced Osimhen, who has been superb for Napoli, but Phillips suggests his price tag might now be causing some doubts inside Stamford Bridge.

Sesko transfer: Chelsea unsure about paying over the odds for Osimhen

Phillips also mentions Brighton’s Evan Ferguson as someone alongside Sesko on Chelsea’s radar as they look for younger players to come in up front, but it’s also fair to say that the Republic of Ireland international’s form has taken a bit of a downward turn recently.

If CFC can’t get Osimhen, then Sesko is surely the next best option in terms of players who are actually likely to be available, but Phillips also mentions Brentford’s Ivan Toney as another name recently on the club’s radar who might still be one worth watching.

It seems Chelsea’s interest in Toney hasn’t gone completely, according to the report, but it’s a deal that has always received a degree of pushback from some figures at the club.

Chelsea’s lack of European football is bound to be an issue as well when it comes to targeting a big name like Osimhen, so perhaps younger players like Sesko could be more easily persuaded to join and hope they can become a key part of taking this project forwards.