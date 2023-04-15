Opinion: Lampard proves beyond doubt he was the wrong choice for Chelsea

Things are just going from bad to worse for Frank Lampard at Chelsea but no one should really be surprised.

‘Super’ Frank has been anything but as a manager, failing dismally at the Blues first time round, and then again at Everton.

Why on earth Todd Boehly thought it would be a good idea to parachute him back in to save the club’s season and hopefully win them the Champions League or get them into the Europa League by the back door, God only knows.

Three games and three losses with just one goal scored is absolutely pathetic, and after the loss to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, the west Londoners now find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

What’s more, they’re so woefully out of form that the teams immediately below them could well overhaul them in the next few games if results don’t go their way.

If Lampard had aspirations of being handed the job back again on a full-time basis, they’ve already been blown to smithereens.

Boehly has shown himself to not be the most sensible or savvy of owners, but at least contemplating Lampard’s further tenure isn’t a decision he needs to concern himself with any longer.

The real issue is just how bad it’s going to get before the end of the season, because surely no other top-flight club will touch him with a barge pole at present.