At this point, one has to wonder why Crystal Palace would even consider replacing Roy Hodgson if the wily old campaigner wants to carry on as a Premier League manager.

After another away win, this time at Southampton, Hodgson has picked up nine points from nine available, with a team that hadn’t registered a single win in 2023 (per WhoScored) before his arrival.

It’s quite the turnaround for the Eagles, and if Hodgson gives any indication that he might want one last hurrah beyond the current campaign, there’s no reason to expect the south Londoners wouldn’t offer him a deal.

However, on the basis that the 75-year-old was only ever happy to be parachuted in to save Palace from relegation and then exit stage left, it’s also right that the club should be making tentative enquiries elsewhere.

According to The Mirror, the Eagles are leading the chase for highly-rated Feyenoord coach, Arne Slot, with sporting director, Dougie Freedman, apparently having already made contact.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Arnaut Danjuma equalises for Tottenham with a brilliant first time strike Video: More sloppy defending from Tottenham as Solanke makes it 2-1 Video: Kepa left flapping at thin air as Enciso rocket puts Brighton ahead at Chelsea

Both Tottenham and West Ham are also credited with an interested in the 44-year-old Dutchman, who is on the verge of guiding Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title.

They’re currently eight points ahead of arch rivals, Ajax, per Sky Sports, and having lost only one game all season, only the most pessimistic fan will think that the title isn’t already sown up.