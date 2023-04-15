Tottenham willing to break transfer record for Barcelona star

This summer is a huge one for Tottenham as the North London club look to set themselves up for future seasons.

Spurs currently have no manager or sporting director at the club and will want to appoint both before making any transfers. There have been many names linked to the roles and they are decisions Daniel Levy needs to get right for the sake of the club’s future.

Once that is complete, a player Levy likes and wants to bring to the club is Barcelona’s Ansu Fati. The 20-year-old is struggling for game time at the Catalan club and could be tempted into a move away from the Camp Nou in the summer.

The Spanish international wants to succeed at Barcelona but there is a lot of top competition at the La Liga giants and that will likely increase ahead of next season.

According to Todofichajes, Tottenham are willing to break their club-record transfer fee for the Barcelona star, which stands at £63m for Tanguy Ndombele.

Spurs are said to want to strengthen their attack and could be preparing for the possible exit of Harry Kane. Fati would be an exciting signing for Tottenham but they would be better off trying to keep the England striker at the club for another season.