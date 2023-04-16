Pundit delivers extremely worrying Chelsea prediction

Pundit Jamie O’Hara is not convinced Chelsea will win another game this season.

The Blues have endured an awful campaign, despite spending over £600m in the last two transfer windows including signing Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez for a combined fee of just under £200m (Transfermarkt).

Having already relieved Graham Potter of his role as manager following a brief six-month spell in charge, US billionaire owner Todd Boehly recently made the decision to rehire Frank Lampard until the end of the season.

Back with his former club, Lampard has been tasked with steadying the ship but following yet another defeat, this time at home against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, the Blues are beginning to face the very real possibility of being drawn into a relegation battle.

Although it remains unlikely the London giants will find their position in the Premier League come under that much threat, it cannot be completely ruled out until it is mathematically impossible, and unfortunately for Boehly, O’Hara is not expecting the side, who currently sit 11th on 39 points, to add to their tally.

“I don’t know if Chelsea will win another game this season,” the ex-Spurs midfielder told talkSPORT.

“I don’t think they’re going to win another game.”

As the season approaches its run-in, Chelsea’s last eight remaining games include fixtures against Manchester United, leaders Arsenal, defending champions Manchester City and top four hopefuls Newcastle United.