Arsenal identify two transfer targets up front amid uncertainty over current forward

Arsenal have reportedly identified two potential targets up front ahead of the summer transfer window amid uncertainty over Folarin Balogun.

The Gunners youngster has enjoyed an outstanding season on loan with Ligue 1 side Reims and won’t want to go back to warming the bench at the Emirates Stadium next term.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed interest in Balogun ahead of the summer, and it seems Arsenal do have some plans in place in case he ends up leaving the club.

According to a report from Football Insider, the north London giants are keen on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, and have Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin as another option under consideration.

Vlahovic showed immense promise during his time as a Fiorentina player, though things haven’t gone quite as smoothly for him at current club Juventus, so Arsenal could do well to pounce and offer him the chance to revive his career.

Calvert-Lewin, meanwhile, has a decent scoring record when fit, but he certainly hasn’t played as often as Everton would have liked, so that could be a concern for Arsenal.

AFC signed Gabriel Jesus to strengthen their attack last summer, while Leandro Trossard came in in January, so it remains to be seen how Mikel Arteta would fit in another centre-forward.