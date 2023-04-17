Newcastle preparing bid for 23-year-old who’s also a transfer target for Liverpool

Newcastle United reportedly look to be preparing to make a move for Torino defender Perr Schuurs in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has long been considered a top talent after impressing in Serie A and also in a previous spell with Ajax, so could we be seeing him in the Premier League next?

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, both Newcastle and Liverpool are interested in Schuurs, but it’s the Magpies who now look to be preparing an offer for the Netherlands Under-21 international this summer.

Schuurs could be a superb addition to come in and play alongside fellow Dutchman Sven Botman in the Newcastle defence, so it will be interesting to see if they can beat a big name like Liverpool to this signing.

Perr Schuurs has shone for Torino
Newcastle’s wealthy Saudi backers have delivered some fine signings in recent times, and Schuurs would be another statement of intent after showing his immense potential in his relatively short career so far.

Eddie Howe looks to be guiding this NUFC side to a top four finish, and the ability to offer Champions League football could be a game-changer for them and allow them to compete at an even higher level in the transfer market.

