Journalist claims West Ham defender won’t play for the club next season

West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku is surely going to be leaving the club at the end of this season.

The 29-year-old has been out on loan at Besiktas this season after falling out of favour with David Moyes, and it now seems there’s unlikely to be a way back for him at the London Stadium.

Daily Star journalist Paul Brown has spoken about Masuaku’s future with Give Me Sport, and he’s certainly expecting this to be the end of the player’s Hammers career.

He said: “It does feel like he went there [Besiktas] not just to get minutes and get some experience and come back reintegrated.

“It felt as though he went there because they couldn’t sell and had to get him out for a while.

“Basically, it feels like Moyes has gone in a different direction and wanted another option there, so I can’t see him being a West Ham player for very long now.”