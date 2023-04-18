Chelsea join Champions League giants in transfer race for unsettled forward

Chelsea have reportedly joined Bayern Munich in the race for the transfer of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic ahead of this summer.

The Serbia international is unsettled at Juve and could look to leave the club at the end of this season after a difficult spell in Turin, with Chelsea and Bayern seemingly the main contenders to snap him up, according to Calciomercato.

Vlahovic previously looked an elite young talent during his time at Fiorentina, but it hasn’t quite worked out for him since his move to Juve, so it could be time for him to try a fresh start.

Chelsea certainly need more quality in attack after a dismal season, with Vlahovic likely to be an upgrade on misfiring forwards like Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku.

Vlahovic could also be a good option for Bayern, who are yet to really replace Robert Lewandowski since the blow of losing him to Barcelona last summer.

Calciomercato note that the Bundesliga giants want to sign either Vlahovic or Napoli front-man Victor Osimhen.

Bayern, ManUnited and Chelsea

tracking the situation of Victor Osimhen. The 24yo top striker is a big Premier League fan but open for a Bundesliga comeback too, sources telling us. His girlfriend is born and raised in Germany. Napoli would demand more than €100m. ?? @kerry_hau — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) April 17, 2023

Chelsea and Bayern have both been linked with Osimhen by Patrick Berger in the tweet above.