“Good chance” of Manchester United signing 29-year-old, source claims

There is now a good chance of Manchester United completing the permanent transfer of on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

This is according to well-placed sources cited in a report by Football Insider, who suggest that both the player and the club would be mutually happy to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Sabitzer has shown some promise in his loan spell with Man Utd, despite previously struggling for first-team football for much of his time at Bayern.

The Austria international surely has something to offer the Red Devils on a more long-term basis, so it will be interesting to see how much they push for this permanent move to be completed.

One imagines United might also have other midfield targets ahead of the summer, so a final decision will surely hinge on the availability of other talents in that area of the pitch.

Still, they could do a lot worse than sign Sabitzer if the price is right, with the 29-year-old bringing quality and experience to this squad and looking a good fit for Erik ten Hag’s style of football.