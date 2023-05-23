£22million is the price that Manchester United will have to pay should they want to sign Marcel Sabitzer on a permanent deal this summer.

The Red Devils brought Sabitzer in from Bayern Munich on January’s deadline day to boost their midfield department and five months into the move, the Austrian has made 18 appearances, scoring three times.

With Bayern possessing the likes of Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala and Leon Goretzka, it’s understandable that Bayern were willing to let the 29-year old go, and new Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel is said to be ready to listen to offers for the Austrian international this summer, per the Daily Mail.

The outlet are also reporting that £22million will be what it takes for United to bring him in permanently, but with Sabitzer currently out for the rest of the campaign with a knee injury himself, it’ll be interesting to see if Erik ten Hag wants him back for next season.