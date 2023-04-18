Manchester City will not stand in the way of £57m star who wants to leave the club

According to the latest report from Daily Mail, Manchester City will be open to letting Aymeric Laporte leave the club if the player desires to leave.

The report claims that City will “not stand in the way” of the centre-back who has had a limited role this season, starting only 7 league games, having fallen down the pecking order behind Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake who have been the two preferred starters for Pep Guardiola.

Laporte who signed for City from Athletic Bilbao for £57m has reportedly been left “unhappy” with the lack of playing time and is keen on a move away.

90min previously reported that the club are “ready to sell” to defender with PSG and Spurs the two clubs named as those interested in the left-sided centre-back.

Laporte has been a key player in Pep Guardiola’s recent success, in particular last season where he played through pain barrier in order to help City marginally beat Liverpool to the title.

But he eventually needed a knee-injury which kept him away from action for a while which then resulted in him losing out his place in the City team.