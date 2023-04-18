Newcastle United have sent their scouts to keep tabs on Torino defender Perr Schuurs, according to Fabrizio Romano.

However, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano says Newcastle are not yet at the stage where they’re in contact over signing Schuurs, or preparing any bids for the Netherlands Under-21 international.

Schuurs looks a hugely promising talent, and there has been speculation about him potentially moving to St James’ Park this summer as Eddie Howe continues rebuilding this Magpies squad.

It’s been a hugely positive season for Newcastle, who are very much in the race to finish in the top four, having also reached the final of the Carabao Cup.

NUFC could now do well to sign someone like Schuurs to further strengthen this team, but it seems fans shouldn’t get too excited just yet, as Romano says they’ve only been scouting the 23-year-old rather than entering into any advanced negotiations for him.

“Despite rumours, I’m not aware of bids or concrete talks with Newcastle and Perr Schuurs at this stage,” Romano said.

“Many clubs are following the talented Torino centre-back; Newcastle sent their scouts in February and March, Inter did the same.”