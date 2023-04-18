Steven Gerrard in contention for European job but well-known candidate in the lead

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard could be about to make a shock return to management with Greek side Olympiacos but the former midfielder is not the leading candidate.

Olympiacos are currently third in the Greek league and are looking for a new coach ahead of next season. Former well-known AC Milan star, Gennaro Gattuso, is said to be the leading candidate after leaving Valencia earlier this year but it is being reported that the Italian coach is taking some time out to consider the offer from the Greek giants.

Although Olympiacos want Gattuso, they will not wait indefinitely for him and therefore, a list of alternatives has been drawn up. According to Greece’s sport-fm, Steven Gerrard is a name on that shortlist.

Gerrard has been out of work since being sacked by Aston Villa earlier in the season and his reputation has taken a hit considering how that group of players are currently performing for Unai Emery.

The Liverpool legend is likely to return to management when the right opportunity arises but this does not seem like the next step in the former Aston Villa manager’s career.