Video: ‘No plans’ – Thomas Tuchel unlikely to work with Sadio Mane next season with player pining for Liverpool return

It appears that things are going from bad to worse for Bayern Munich star, Sadio Mane, with Sky Germany journalist, Florian Plettenberg, making a sensational revelation.

After the forward apparently punched Leroy Sane in the dressing room after their game at the weekend, Bayern players are said to have distanced themselves from the player.

Football Insider have noted that Mane misses former club Liverpool, and either a move back to Anfield or the Premier League in general might be on the cards given that Plettenberg also suggested that Bayern manager, Thomas Tuchel, has ‘no plans’ to work with Mane next season.