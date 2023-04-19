West Ham’s ‘strong interest’ in highly-rated Man City attacking midfielder

The trajectories of Manchester City and West Ham United have been polar opposite this season, but that hasn’t stopped the Hammers apparently having a ‘strong interest’ in one of Pep Guardiola’s highly rated stars.

Whilst City have been chasing down Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table, West Ham have been battling to stay out of the bottom three.

In Europe, City are hoping to progress to at least the Champions League semi-finals whilst the Hammers have been ripping it up in European football’s third tier competition. Levels.

Despite the evident success of Guardiola’s side, there are still some members of his squad that are being underused, and to that end it’s not a surprise to learn that other clubs might want to try their luck and tempt them away.

According to a tweet by Twitter user, West Ham Football, the host of Moore than just a Podcast, the Hammers are eyeing up Cole Palmer but will need to persuade Guardiola to part with the talented youngster.

West Ham have a strong interest in Manchester City attacking midfielder Cole Palmer this summer but needs to persuade Pep Guardiola to part with his talented England U21 player. Leeds United have also shown interest in the 20-year-old Man City Academy Product. He has been with… pic.twitter.com/vkHYWkwl44 — West Ham Football (@westhamfootball) April 19, 2023

Although the 20-year-old has made 21 cumulative appearances this season per WhoScored, 16 have been as a sub and three have come in the Carabao Cup.

He hasn’t started a single game in the Premier League which doesn’t really benefit his growth at his point.

With the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne and others well ahead of him in the pecking order for the attacking midfield positions too, a switch to the London Stadium might make sense for all parties.