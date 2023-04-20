Mikel Arteta admits major blow as Arsenal star is “not progressing as quick as we hoped”

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that it’s not looking too positive for William Saliba in terms of his fitness.

Speaking in today’s press conference, the Spanish tactician provided an update on Saliba amid his struggles with an injury, stating that he’s not yet ready to come back and that he doesn’t seem to be progressing as quickly as the club had expected.

See below for Arteta’s quotes, as tweeted out by Charles Watts…

Saliba has had a superb season for Arsenal, becoming a hugely important player since returning from a loan spell with Marseille, where he also impressed.

More Stories / Latest News
Pundit slams expensive Chelsea signing and highlights one major concern that “must be addressed”
Why Luis Enrique has fell out of favour with Chelsea in latest round of talks
Manchester United to compete with Newcastle for £45m-rated defender

The France international has helped inspire this surprise Arsenal title challenge, and one has to wonder if they can keep that up now that he’s out of action.

Rob Holding hasn’t looked too convincing since starting in his place alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, so Arteta may have to think about moving right-back Ben White into the middle for upcoming games in order to turn the team’s form around.

More Stories Mikel Arteta William Saliba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.