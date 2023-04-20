Mikel Arteta admits major blow as Arsenal star is “not progressing as quick as we hoped”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that it’s not looking too positive for William Saliba in terms of his fitness.

Speaking in today’s press conference, the Spanish tactician provided an update on Saliba amid his struggles with an injury, stating that he’s not yet ready to come back and that he doesn’t seem to be progressing as quickly as the club had expected.

See below for Arteta’s quotes, as tweeted out by Charles Watts…

At Colney – Arteta has just arrived. On Saliba: "The picture hasn't changed from last week. We have to wait a little bit more. He's not progressing as quick as we hoped. Probably next week we will have a bit more certainty." — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) April 20, 2023

Saliba has had a superb season for Arsenal, becoming a hugely important player since returning from a loan spell with Marseille, where he also impressed.

The France international has helped inspire this surprise Arsenal title challenge, and one has to wonder if they can keep that up now that he’s out of action.

Rob Holding hasn’t looked too convincing since starting in his place alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, so Arteta may have to think about moving right-back Ben White into the middle for upcoming games in order to turn the team’s form around.