Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted that he’s seen the right response from his players as they prepare to bounce back from recent setbacks against Southampton tomorrow night.

The Gunners have drawn consecutive Premier League games 2-2, having gone 2-0 up on both occasions against Liverpool and West Ham, allowing Manchester City back into a strong position in the title race.

Still, Arteta seems relaxed and believes wobbles like this are not uncommon in title races, while he suggested his players have responded in the right way to these disappointing results…

?? “Very confident, twists and turns are part of anything you do.” Mikel Arteta says wobbles aren’t uncommon on title races and he’s sure his side will react to it.? pic.twitter.com/mzHCJQ7FTS — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) April 20, 2023

Arsenal fans will be dreaming of a first title since 2003/04, but there’s no doubt Arteta’s side have made things harder for themselves despite initially being in a strong position.