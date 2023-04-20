Video: Mikel Arteta reveals how Arsenal players have responded to recent wobble

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted that he’s seen the right response from his players as they prepare to bounce back from recent setbacks against Southampton tomorrow night.

The Gunners have drawn consecutive Premier League games 2-2, having gone 2-0 up on both occasions against Liverpool and West Ham, allowing Manchester City back into a strong position in the title race.

Still, Arteta seems relaxed and believes wobbles like this are not uncommon in title races, while he suggested his players have responded in the right way to these disappointing results…

Arsenal fans will be dreaming of a first title since 2003/04, but there’s no doubt Arteta’s side have made things harder for themselves despite initially being in a strong position.

