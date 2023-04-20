Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains why Julian Nagelsmann is perfect for Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano has given his exclusive insight into why former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann looks the ideal candidate to take over at Chelsea.

The German tactician has had an impressive coaching career so far, particularly at RB Leipzig, while he also won the Bundesliga title with Bayern last season, even if things didn’t end too well for him there this term.

Nagelsmann continues to look the favourite for the Chelsea job, and Romano has written in his exclusive CaughtOffside column about why he thinks the 35-year-old ticks all the boxes for the Blues and their current needs.

“Julian Nagelsmann has been speaking to Chelsea since Graham Potter was fired, so talks are constant and he remains the favourite; but it’s also important to say that nothing has been decided on club side yet, so there’s room for change,” Romano said.

“Everything remains open so for Nagelsmann. I think he’s an excellent option for what Chelsea need right now – an elite coach, young but with modern ideas, someone for long term for sure.”

It’s vital that Chelsea get their next managerial appointment right after a disastrous campaign that looks set to see them finish in mid-table, despite huge investment in signings in recent times.

Nagelsmann looks like he could be ideal to finally get this talented squad of players to gel a bit better, but there’s no doubt it’s going to be a big challenge for whoever comes in next.