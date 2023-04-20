Why Luis Enrique has fell out of favour with Chelsea in latest round of talks

Luis Enrique no longer looks to be one of the main contenders for the Chelsea manager’s job, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, via today’s edition of the Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside’s Substack, Romano explained that the latest round of talks between Enrique and Chelsea were key.

The Spanish tactician has been in London to hold talks with the Blues, but it seems that in his latest interview some issues came up that persuaded the club that he shouldn’t be one of their first-choice options.

It now looks like former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann remains the leading contender to take over at Chelsea, and this could open the door for Tottenham to hire Enrique.

Romano says the former Barcelona boss has been one of a number of candidates considered by Spurs, so things seeming to fall through with Chelsea could be good news for the north Londoners.

“Julian Nagelsmann has been speaking to Chelsea since Graham Potter was fired, so talks are constant and he remains the favourite; but it’s also important to say that nothing has been decided on club side yet, so there’s room for change,” Romano said.

“The internal feeling at Chelsea is that they have now cooled their interest in Luis Enrique. They had conversations with Enrique and Nagelsmann, and the Spaniard has been in England, but nothing was agreed, and in the last round of talks Chelsea were not so happy with some of the points and the feeling was not right.

“Let’s see how it will continue – we know Enrique is also appreciated at Tottenham, he’s one of five or six names on their list, while he also has interest from some national teams.”