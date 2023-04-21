11 goals, 12 assists this season: Liverpool and Chelsea to compete for 23-yr-old star

AC Milan forward Rafael Leão has been linked with a move away from the Italian club at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has a contract with the Rossoneri until the summer of 2024 and he is yet to sign a contract extension with them. Milan could be under pressure to cash in on the Portuguese international if he does not renew his contract with them soon. They will not want to lose the attacker on a free transfer next summer.

A report from Fichajes claims that two Premier League clubs are now keen on signing the 23-year-old at the end of the season.

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the 23-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window. It is no secret that Liverpool need to bring in quality reinforcements at the end of the season and Leao could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

However, the Portuguese international operates in a similar role to that of Luis Diaz and Jurgen Klopp will have to change things around to accommodate both players in his starting lineup.

Diaz is certainly capable of playing on the right, and Leao could occupy the left-forward role at Liverpool next season. In that case, Mohamed Salah could move to a central role.

Chelsea are keen on signing a player as well. The Blues need to add more goals to their side and the 23-year-old forward would be a superb long-term addition.

However, January signing Mykhaylo Mudryk plays in a similar position and the Blues will struggle to accommodate both players in the starting lineup.

It remains to be seen where the 23-year-old ends up next year. Leao has been in splendid form for Milan over the last couple of seasons, and he has the attributes to develop into a world-class attacker in the near future.

The Milan star has 11 goals and 12 assists to his name across all competitions.