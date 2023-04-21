23-year-old will not be offered new contract at West Ham United

West Ham full-back Ben Johnson is not likely to be offered a new contract with the Hammers following a disappointing campaign.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the 23-year-old could be sold at the end of the season ahead of his current deal expiring next summer.

Although Johnson has been on the Hammers’ books since he joined their youth academy back in 2007, failure to cement a regular place in David Moyes’ senior first team, is almost certain to see him leave in search of a new challenge.

Having featured in 25 matches, in all competitions, so far this season, Johnson, who wears the number two shirt, has failed to directly contribute to a single goal.

