(Video) Mikel Arteta remains adament Arsenal can win Premier League title

Mikel Arteta remains adamant that Arsenal can win the Premier League title.

After leading the table for the majority of the season, the Gunners, with just seven games left to play, are in a great position to lift their first title since 2004.

However, suffering back-to-back setbacks after drawing Liverpool and West Ham United 2-2, the Londoners now face mounting pressure from defending champions Manchester City, and with the sides set to play each other next Wednesday, the race for the title could not be more finely poised.

And speaking about his side’s ‘mentality’ following their need to bounce back strongly, Arteta, who spoke to reporters recently, said: “I see a sense of revenge and that determination to get it even better and that is not enough, you know, you have to tweak it.

“We have to demand each other more and more and we have to be perfectionists. But at the same time, we have to play with that flow. We are really good when we play with that energy and flow and don’t be thinking about the results; that’s the last thing we have to do.”