Pep Guardiola’s Man City equal incredible FA Cup record set 57 years ago

Although Man City went into their FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United as heavy favourites, the Championship club ensured their Premier League opponents made heavy weather of things at least until Riyad Mahrez scored from the penalty spot just before half-time.

Mahrez went on to claim a famous hat-trick to ensure that he took home the match ball, firing the Citizens into a final against either Brighton and Hove Albion or Man United in the process.

The fact that Pep Guardiola’s side didn’t concede was also significant.

Prior to Saturday’s match, City had beaten Chelsea 4-0 in their FA Cup third round tie, Arsenal by 1-0, a tougher than expected 3-0 win against Bristol City before an Erling Haaland inspired 6-0 over former City stalwart, Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side.

Their route to the Wembley showpiece has therefore been achieved without conceding a goal.

It’s an incredible stat and more so when you consider how long ago it was when the feat was last achieved. That was when football did come home – way, way back in 1966.

Manchester City in the FA Cup this season: ? 4-0 vs. Chelsea

? 1-0 vs. Arsenal

? 3-0 vs. Bristol City

? 6-0 vs. Burnley

? 3-0 vs. Sheffield United They still haven't conceded a goal. ? pic.twitter.com/uacdPN4yXW — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) April 22, 2023

1966 – @ManCity have become the first team to reach the FA Cup final without conceding a single goal since Everton in 1965-66. Blocked. #MCISHU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 22, 2023

Whomever ends up lining up against City on June 3 will clearly have a game on their hands, particularly if they’ve won the Premier League the week before and have made the Champions League final which comes the week after.

The chance to emulate the Manchester United side of 1999 and be the second English side to earn a treble will surely be what drives Guardiola on from here on in.